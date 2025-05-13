Gunfire leaves 2 hurt, including teen, and SUV windows shattered: Miami police

A 16-year-old boy was among those hurt in a shooting that started in Little Haiti under circumstances that authorities continue to investigate.

Shots were first fired on Monday at around 2 p.m. near Northwest 56th Street and Third Avenue, Miami police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of the victims, a 16-year-old, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police did not elaborate on his condition, but did say he was alert and conscious when he arrived at the hospital.

Then, a 20-year-old man shot in the foot showed up at the same hospital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said he was transported there by a family member, but it was not clear how he might be connected to the original shooting.

Detectives also found a bullet-riddled white Durango on Interstate 95 near 79th Street.

Video from Chopper6 showed that someone was still in the passenger seat as the vehicle was stopped on the shoulder. The back window was shattered and the body was peppered with bullets. Two baby car seats could be seen on the ground nearby. It's unclear whether they had been inside the vehicle.

Authorities could not say how that was connected to the shooting that wounded the two victims.

Miami police are looking for information to understand what happened. Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade County CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.