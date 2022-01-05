Fort Lauderdale

Gunman Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man at Fort Lauderdale Home: Police

Ivan Alberti Sierra arrested in killing of Carlton McMillan III

By NBC 6

NBC 6, Fort Lauderdale Police

Police have arrested a suspect who they say fatally shot another man at his Fort Lauderdale home.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1500 block of Southwest 23rd Court.

The victim, 28-year-old Carlton McMillan III, was found inside his home suffering from gunshot wounds.

McMillan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, and later died from his injuries.

Investigators discovered the suspect, 32-year-old Ivan Alberti Sierra, knew McMillan and had gone to the home where he shot McMillan and fled the scene.

Alberti Sierra was later found and arrested by Miami-Dade Police before he was booked into jail on a murder charge. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police didn't release a possible motive for the shooting, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 954-828-5556.

