Gunman Arrested After Fistfight Led to Hialeah Shooting That Injured 2 Teens: Police

A fistfight led to a shooting in Hialeah that left two teens hospitalized and a man behind bars, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in an alleyway near the 5100 block of West 12th Avenue and left an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female hospitalized.

An arrest report said police responded to reports of a shooting in the area but didn't find any victims. Moments later, they received a call that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.

The victims were later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The teen girl told investigators that she and the 18-year-old were in the back seat of a car and had fallen asleep when she woke up and saw a man in a ski mask looking into the car, the report said.

The man started shooting into the car multiple times then fled the scene, the report said.

The male victim was shot in the arm while the female victim suffered four gunshot wounds to her arm and leg.

According to the report, the male victim recognized the gunman as "Chico," a man he'd been involved in a fistfight with five days earlier.

The man said after he won the fightfight, "Chico" told him to "watch your head," the report said.

Detectives identified "Chico" as 19-year-old Neysser Alberto Poey-Gomez, and he was found and arrested early Friday, the report said. He's facing two counts of attempted murder, and one count of shooting a deadly missile.

Poey-Gomez, of Homestead, was booked into jail where he remained without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The shooting was caught on surveillance cameras and showed a second suspect, who remains at-large, the report said.