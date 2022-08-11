Gunman in Fatal 2020 Miami-Dade Transit Bus Shooting Behind Bars: Police

A suspect in the 2020 shooting of a man on a Miami-Dade Transit bus is now behind bars in South Florida.

Malik Osiris Horton, 22, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, records showed.

The charge stems from the Oct. 21, 2020 shooting of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett that was captured on the bus surveillance camera, an arrest warrant said.

According to the warrant, the bus driver told investigators she'd picked up Horton and a woman at the Metrorail Allapattah station and later picked up Bennett near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 36th Street.

At one point, the driver said Horton became irate and started yelling at Bennett to stop looking at him, the warrant said.

"Horton changed his seat and moved towards the rear of the bus closer to the victim and continued bickering," according to the warrant.

Bennett pulled on the stop request cord and moments later the driver heard a gunshot and saw Bennett fall backwards, out of the exit door and onto the sidewalk, the warrant said.

The driver saw Horton and the woman he was with flee on foot, and immediately called 911, the warrant said.

The entire incident was captured on camera and showed Horton with his hand inside a backpack, before a muzzle flash came from the backpack and Bennett fell out of the bus, the warrant said.

According to the warrant, the woman who had been with Horton later told her mother that she witnessed Horton murder a man on a bus and was in fear for her life.

Horton, who lives in Georgia, was being held without bond Thursday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.