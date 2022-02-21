Gunman in Fatal ATV Rider Shooting in Cooper City Was in Car: Commissioner

A shooting in Cooper City that left one ATV rider dead and another hospitalized was done by someone in a car, a Broward County commissioner said Monday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the 5000 block of South Flamingo Road.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and deputies responded to the scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their identities haven't been released.

ATV riders took over some South Florida streets over the weekend, and witnesses reported riders completely blocking traffic before shots rang out.

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller confirmed Monday that authorities believe the shooter was someone in a car. He condemned the shooting while also condemning the dangerous ATV riders.

"I assume that was somebody that was angry or fed up with being stopped by traffic," Geller said. "The fact that they’re blocking traffic and engaging in very risky activities and driving on the roadways in vehicles that they’re specifically prohibited from driving on the roadways, this cannot go on."

BSO officials have given few details on the incident. In a statement Monday, BSO said they believe several people may have recorded the shooting.

Sheriff Gregory Tony also released a statement on the shooting.

"Although it is still early in our investigation, I want to take a moment to reiterate the zero tolerance approach BSO has when it comes to these reckless daredevils who deliberately violate the traffic laws of our state," the statement read. "The shooting in Cooper City is indicative of the unfortunate and deadly implications that this illegal activity can cause. We will track down the shooter and bring them to justice."

BSO is asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.