Gunman in Fatal December Dania Beach Shooting Arrested: Sheriff

A gunman allegedly responsible for fatally shooting another man in Dania Beach last month has been arrested, authorities said.

Romin Audeus, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 27 shooting of 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Deputies had responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street and found Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Detectives identified Audeus as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest before he was taken into custody on Friday, officials said

Authorities haven't given a motive for the shooting or released any other details.

Audeus was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

