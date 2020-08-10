Broward County

Gunman in Fort Lauderdale Shooting That Left Woman, Boy Injured Arrested: Police

Second arrest made in double shooting that left woman and boy hospitalized

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend that left a woman and an 11-year-old boy hospitalized, police said.

Joshua Ladson, 22, was arrested Monday on two counts of attempted murder, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Police said Ladson was the gunman in the Saturday night shooting near the Broward County Metro Transit Center on Northwest 1st Street that started with an altercation between two men.

During the altercation Ladson opened fire, hitting the two unintentional victims, police said. The victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, 60-year-old Stanley Johnson, gave the gun to Ladson. Johnson, of Lauderhill, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ladson, of Plantation, is facing additional charges and was being held on $100,000 bond Monday, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.

