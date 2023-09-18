Gunman in Halloween mask shoots Hialeah arcade player in the back of the head: Police

A gunman who walked into a Hialeah arcade wearing a Halloween mask and shot a player in the back of the head is facing an attempted murder charge, police said.

Jose Angel Puigmayol, 34, is also facing a burglary charge in the Friday night incident, an arrest report said.

The shooting happened at the Venus Arcade at 3772 West 12th Avenue.

Puigmayol had entered the arcade and was asked by a worker for ID, but when he said he didn't have it he was asked to leave, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Angel Puigmayol

Surveillance cameras showed Puigmayol, who was unmasked, wearing identifiable clothing and with a unique hairstyle, the report said.

Puigmayol left but came back a few moments later wearing a white Halloween mask and armed with a gun then made his way to the back of the arcade and shot the victim in the back of the head while he unknowingly played his game, the report said.

The victim had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he remained in critical condition Monday.

The report said Puigmayol fled the scene on foot but was found by police inside a vehicle he'd broken into, the report said.

The surveillance footage showed him fleeing the scene in the mask and showed people trying to help officers when they arrived.

The arcade worker recognized him as the person who had been asked to leave, the report said.

Police haven't released the victim's identity but said he and Puigmayol had previously had issues, and that Puigmayol went to the arcade with the intention of hurting him.

Puigmayol was booked into jail and was being held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.