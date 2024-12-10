Miami Lakes

Gunman in Miami Lakes shooting that left victim hospitalized arrested: Cops

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia, 47, is facing charges including attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing charges after police said he opened fire on two people in the parking lot of a Miami Lakes shopping plaza early Monday, leaving another man hospitalized.

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia, 47, is facing charges including attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the shopping center at 15544 Northwest 77th Court.

According to an arrest report, Casavilla-Garcia was drunk in the parking lot and using his cellphone to take photos and video of parked vehicles.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia
Miami-Dade Corrections
Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia

At one point, the victims confronted and told him to stay away from their vehicles and there was a verbal confrontation before Casavilla-Garcia shot at both victims, the report said.

One of the victims, identified as Cedeno Alvarado, who was standing near his vehicle, was hit in the pelvis by the gunfire.

Local

Miami Hurricanes 18 mins ago

Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward among 4 Heisman Trophy finalists

NBC6 Investigates 2 hours ago

Family wants change after doctor with troubled history botched son's circumcision

The other victim wasn't hit but a bullet shattered the driver's side window of his car and damaged the passenger rear door and window.

Alvarado ran to a nearby gas station and called police.

Casavilla-Garcia also called police to give his location, and he was taken into custody, the report said.

He had a semi-automatic handgun in his back pocket, according to the report.

The report said Casavilla-Garcia told investigators he'd been drinking and said "I'm not afraid of anyone"

He also admitted he shot a few times but wasn't sure what happened, the report said.

Casavilla-Garcia was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami Lakes
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us