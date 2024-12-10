Gunman in Miami Lakes shooting that left victim hospitalized arrested: Cops

A man is facing charges after police said he opened fire on two people in the parking lot of a Miami Lakes shopping plaza early Monday, leaving another man hospitalized.

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia, 47, is facing charges including attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the shopping center at 15544 Northwest 77th Court.

According to an arrest report, Casavilla-Garcia was drunk in the parking lot and using his cellphone to take photos and video of parked vehicles.

Miami-Dade Corrections Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia

At one point, the victims confronted and told him to stay away from their vehicles and there was a verbal confrontation before Casavilla-Garcia shot at both victims, the report said.

One of the victims, identified as Cedeno Alvarado, who was standing near his vehicle, was hit in the pelvis by the gunfire.

The other victim wasn't hit but a bullet shattered the driver's side window of his car and damaged the passenger rear door and window.

Alvarado ran to a nearby gas station and called police.

Casavilla-Garcia also called police to give his location, and he was taken into custody, the report said.

He had a semi-automatic handgun in his back pocket, according to the report.

The report said Casavilla-Garcia told investigators he'd been drinking and said "I'm not afraid of anyone"

He also admitted he shot a few times but wasn't sure what happened, the report said.

Casavilla-Garcia was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.