Miami-Dade County

Gunman in SUV Opens Fire on Multiple Vehicles on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Woman's SUV hit by gunfire after someone inside SUV shot at her, FHP officials said

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a black BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.

The BMW was struck multiple times on the driver's side as the driver exited at Northwest 125th Street. Footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The driver of the BMW wasn't injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A second car, a white Nissan Sentra, was also struck by gunfire on the passenger side in the same area on I-95, officials said. That driver continued northbound and exited at Northwest 163rd Street.

That driver also wasn't injured.

Authorities are searching for the SUV.

Local

national rail safety week 18 mins ago

Brightline, Law Enforcement Educating Residents During National Rail Safety Week

Pinewood 18 hours ago

Shooting Outside Bar Leaves 3 People Injured in Northwest Miami-Dade

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us