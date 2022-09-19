Gunman in SUV Opens Fire on Multiple Vehicles on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a black BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.

The BMW was struck multiple times on the driver's side as the driver exited at Northwest 125th Street. Footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The driver of the BMW wasn't injured.

A second car, a white Nissan Sentra, was also struck by gunfire on the passenger side in the same area on I-95, officials said. That driver continued northbound and exited at Northwest 163rd Street.

That driver also wasn't injured.

Authorities are searching for the SUV.

No other information was immediately known.

