Gunman Sought After Barber Shot Inside North Miami Barbershop

Police are searching for a suspect after a barber was shot inside his North Miami barbershop Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the shop on West Dixie Highway near Northeast 132nd Street.

The victim's wife identified him as Daniel Jijuste. She said he was shot several times and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Jijuste was working when someone walked in and opened fire, the wife said. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

The barbershop is in a strip mall with several other small businesses including a tax office and dry cleaner.

One woman said it's not unusual for merchants there to work late or odd hours.

"Normally he comes late, probably he has another job, do this one on the side," the woman said. "He probably came here for a special customer, it is sad."