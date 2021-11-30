Gunman Sought After Man and Woman Shot Inside Miramar Apartment

A man and a woman were hospitalized after someone shot them while they were inside their apartment in Miramar Monday night, police said.

Miramar Police officials said officers responded to the apartment in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard around 9:20 Monday night and found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fire Rescue workers brought both victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where their exact conditions were unknown.

Investigators believe the man and woman were in their apartment when someone shot through the sliding glass patio doors, hitting them both.

Officers established a perimeter and a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter helped in the search but the gunman wasn't found, officials said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown and detectives are still investigating.

No other information was immediately known.

