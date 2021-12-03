Gunman Sought in Brazen Pompano Beach Shooting Caught on Camera

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot another man in Pompano Beach in an incident that was caught on camera.

The shooting happened back on Oct. 29 in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials released surveillance footage Friday that shows the gunman approach a man outside a community store and open fire.

The shooter and another person who was with the shooter fled the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.