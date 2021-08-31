Gunman Sought in Fatal Plantation Parking Lot Shooting

Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man in a Plantation parking lot.

The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 26, around 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot at 601 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Plantation Police officials said.

Officials said the suspect shot the victim several times and the fled the scene. The victim's identity wasn't released.

The suspect was in a Toyota Rav-4 with stolen Florida tag JMLR99, officials said.

Police on Tuesday released a flyer that includes surveillance images showing the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Officials are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.