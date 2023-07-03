Gunman sought in Pompano Beach double shooting that left man dead, another hospitalized

Deputies are seaching for a gunman behind a double shooting in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Dixie Highway West.

When Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was hospitalized with injuries not expected to be life threatening, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Neither man's identity has been released.

Authorities on Monday released a surveillance image of the suspected shooter, who they described as around 5-foot-5 with a slim build.

The suspect, who was last seen walking westbound on Southwest 2nd Place, should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at at 954-321-4211 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.