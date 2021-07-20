Gunmen Open Fire on Cars, Apartment Complex in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Police are investigating after a pair of gunmen opened fire on an apartment complex and several cars in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at the apartment complex at 1201 East Sunrise Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson DeAnna Greenlaw said.

When they arrived, the officers found the building and several cars had been struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in the gunfire or debris it caused, Greenlaw said.

Greenlaw said detectives determined that the gunmen arrived in an unknown vehicle and opened fire from inside it.

"Due to the evidence left behind we know that the suspects were armed with two different types of high-powered rifles," Greenlaw said.

Detectives are gathering evidence, looking at surveillance footage and trying to determine who the intended target of the shooting was.

"This type of an incident is unusual for this area," Greenlaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.