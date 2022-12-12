Gunmen Sought After 2 Women Shot in Car in Northeast Miami-Dade

Police are searching for two men who opened fire on two women who were sitting in a car in northeast Miami-Dade Monday.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said four women were sitting in a car when the two men approached and started shooting into the vehicle.

The two women who were hit by gunfire were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other two who were in the car weren't injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and remain at large, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.