Guns & ammo, ‘Freak Off' supplies found in Diddy's Miami Beach mansion raid: Indictment

Guns and ammunition, drugs and large amounts of baby oil and lubricant related to alleged violent sex events dubbed "Freak Offs" were found during the raid of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami Beach mansion, according to a new federal indictment charging him with sex trafficking and racketeering.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges Combs hit and abused women for over a decade and presided over an empire of sexual crimes as he "engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals."

The indictment details allegations dating to 2008 that he abused, threatened and coerced women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” He is accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs” in the indictment, which refers obliquely to an attack on his former girlfriend, the the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Combs was arrested late Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his luxurious homes in Los Angeles and on Miami Beach's exclusive Star Island.

He was due in court Tuesday afternoon, and his three sons arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning to observe.

Prosecutors said they would seek to have Combs detained pending trial. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Tuesday morning that he'd fight to keep him free, and that Combs is innocent and would plead not guilty.

“His spirits are good. He’s confident," said the attorney, who said Combs came to New York voluntarily to "engage the court system and start the case.”

Combs is accused in the indictment of striking, punching and dragging women on numerous occasions, throwing objects and kicking them — and enlisting his personal assistants, security and household staff to help hide it all.

The indictment describes Combs as the head of a criminal enterprise engaged in or attempting to engage in activities including sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Federal agents searched the Miami Beach mansion of rapper and music mogul Diddy as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

The “Freak Offs” were “elaborate and produced sex performances” that Combs “arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," the indictment said. It said he sometimes arranged to fly the women in and ensured their participation by procuring and providing drugs, controlling their careers, leveraging his financial support, and using intimidation and violence.

The events could last days, the indictment says.

During the searches of Combs’ homes in Miami Beach and Los Angeles this year, law enforcement seized narcotics and more than a thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to the indictment.

Also found were firearms and ammunition, "including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine," the indictment said.

"On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims of and witnesses to his abuse," the indictment said.

Hip hop superstar Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested late Monday after a federal grand jury indicted him on a series of charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

All of this, prosecutors allege, was happening behind the facade of Combs’ global music, lifestyle and clothing empire.

Combs, 54, was recognized as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

In November, Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years. She accused Combs of coercing her, and others, into unwanted sex in drug-fueled settings.

The suit was settled in one day, but months later, CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Ventura and throwing her on a floor. After the video aired, Combs apologized, saying, “I was disgusted when I did it.”

Cassie Ventura is breaking her silence. After Sean “Diddy” Combs apologized over the weekend on social media for his self-called “inexcusable” behavior during a 2016 hotel surveillance video, in which the rapper appeared to assault his ex-girlfriend, the “Me & U” singer released a statement on Instagram on May 23.

The indictment refers to the attack, without naming Ventura, and says Combs tried to bribe a hotel security staffer to stay mum about it.

Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has gotten out of legal trouble before.

In 2001, he was acquitted of charges related to a Manhattan nightclub shooting two years earlier that injured three people. His then-protege, Shyne, was convicted of assault and other charges and served about eight years in prison.