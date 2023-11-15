Gunshots heard in new video from police shooting in Miami that left teen hospitalized

New video captures the moment gunshots are fired by a Miami Police officer who shot a teen while responding to a call Tuesday.

The incident happened in Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood, in the area of Southwest 16th Avenue and 19th Terrace.

According to Miami Police, officers and Miami Fire Rescue had responded to a call of a possible overdose.

Police said the person became uncooperative and armed himself with a weapon, forcing an officer to open fire.

A 17-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting involving a Miami Police officer, family members said. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

The footage obtained Wednesday shows and ambulance and Miami Police car parked in the neighborhood.

Two gunshots are heard, followed by a woman screaming and people running before more officers arrive.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

Officials didn't release his identity but his mother said he is 17 years old.

"This is a tragic incident that profoundly impacts everyone involved," Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said in a statement. "The City of Miami Police Department is committed to transparency and accountability in all matters involving the use of force by its officers. As this is an ongoing investigation, specific details regarding the incident and the individuals involved cannot be released at this time."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard in police shootings.