‘Gunshots, Lots of Them': 911 Callers Describe Barrage of Bullets in Sunrise FBI Shooting

Newly released 911 calls from the tragic Sunrise shooting that left two FBI agents dead earlier this month describe the barrage of bullets residents heard that morning.

Residents started flooding the 911 center with word of shots fired at an apartment complex in Sunrise on the morning of February 3rd.

"Tell me exactly what happened," a 911 operator says in one of the calls.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

"I don’t know what’s going on. I am inside with my daughter. I think it's gunshots," a female caller replies.

The woman who called to report the gunshots told the dispatcher she was terrified and in a room with her child and their dog. The 911 center asked for all she could tell them.

"How many shots have been fired?" the operator asks.

"A lot," the woman replies. "More than 10."

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports on the lives of the two FBI agents who were killed in Sunrise.

FBI officials said the gunfire erupted when their agents went to serve a warrant in a child pornography case. Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin had already been hit by the rounds coming from inside the apartment when the calls came in.

"I know you heard screaming," a 911 operator says in one of the calls.

"I heard screaming," the caller replies.

Three other agents were also shot and the team of agents started shooting back at the suspect, who the FBI identified as David Lee Huber. Sources told NBC 6 the computer expert Huber had a camera system that enabled him to see the agents approaching before he opened fire.

"We live in Sunrise Island and there is someone shooting a gun," one 911 caller says. "We just hear gunshots, lots of them."

"It just happened in the last three or four minutes and it's a lot of gunshots. Two different guns," the caller continues, before he's heard talking to someone with him. "Don’t go outside babe."

"And how many shots have been fired?" the operator asks.

"Oh, my God, I can’t even tell you, it's just rounds and rounds of bullets," the caller replies.

The investigation into the tragedy that took the lives of Schwartzenberger and Alfin continues.