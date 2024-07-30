Caught on Camera

Gunshots ring out in video of Tamiami shooting that injured 4-year-old boy

Av judge denied the suspect, Christopher Delcarpio, bail or house arrest on the serious charges

By Chris Hush

New video shows the moment several gunshots rang out in a Tamiami neighborhood, resulting in a 4-year-old boy suffering a graze wound inside of his nearby home.

In the video, at least seven gunshots are heard going off on Saturday night near SW 127th Court in Tamiami. Shortly after, a man appears to be walking away with a gun in his hand. 

On Sunday, police arrested 23-year-old Christopher Delcarpio for the shooting. Police said he got into an argument with another individual which escalated into gunfire.

Delcarpio’s mugshot shows a bruised eye, swollen lip and big scrape marks on his forehead. Arresting officers said these injuries were from the arrest as they pulled him out of a Lyft ride while he resisted. 

On Tuesday, a Miami-Dade bond court judge denied him bail or house arrest on the serious charges, including two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted felony murder. He’s also facing seven counts of shooting a deadly missile and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

He’s expected to be back in court on Wednesday as a judge hears a motion from the state on a pre-trial detention hearing. 

The 4-year-old boy’s mother spoke to NBC6 on Sunday. Hassell Oporta said her child was playing in a bedroom when she heard the gunfire. Soon after, he started to scream. He was taken to the hospital for an injury to his left torso, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. 

“He doesn’t know what actually happened. But I know he just got lucky,” Oporta said. “He’s nervous, he’s really nervous. He’s just telling us, ‘Mom, I don’t want boom, I don’t want boom.’”

