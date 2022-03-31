Gusty Winds, Warm Temps in South Florida Thursday Ahead of Wetter Weekend

South Florida is in store for quite the windy and warm end to the work week before the wet weather makes a return to the area this weekend.

It's extremely gusty out there to start your Thursday with many spots already seeing 30 mph+ winds. This is not great news for the brushfire burning west of the turnpike in Miami-Dade County, but just like yesterday, the direction of the winds is helpful.

What we really need is rain and it's looking like only an isolated shower is possible. Overall, look for a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. A small craft advisory is still in play along with a high risk of rip currents.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A front will edge closer later this week and weekend and this will likely bring some rain to the area. Less than half of us will see rain Friday and Saturday, but the Sunday/Monday time frame could give us a good batch of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend despite the higher rain chances.

We could see a brief cool down Monday before south winds work right back in and warm us right back up Tuesday and Wednesday.