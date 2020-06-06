Miami Beach

Gyms, Movie Theaters & More Businesses to Re-Open in Miami Beach on Monday

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

People eat on the patio of a restaurant on Ocean Drive in South Beach, Miami, on May 27, 2020, as Miami Beach reopens to business.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The City of Miami Beach announced Friday that more businesses and facilities would be allowed to reopen as of Monday, June 8th as long as they follow sanitary guidelines. Beaches, however, will remain closed until Miami-Dade County lifts its curfew.

Miami Beach gyms, fitness studios, tattoo parlors, massage studios and summer camps have all been given the green light to open next week.

Movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses and bowling alleys are also allowed to reopen if they submit a "COVID mitigation plan" to the city and county.

Local

coronavirus 40 mins ago

Homestead Speedway Set to Allow 1,000 Fans in Stands for NASCAR Cup Race: Report

Miami 1 hour ago

US Outlines $4.6 Billion Plan to Protect Miami From Climate Impacts

Standalone bars and nightclubs must remain closed and entertainment is not allowed, but bars or pubs that are licensed as public good service establishments are allowed to open to sell food and drinks.

Dog parks were reopened Friday. City officials also said that some "youth sports" would be allowed to resume on Monday with certain social distancing and safety rules in place.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beachreopeningscoronavirus florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us