Gyms Reopening, Beaches Staying Closed in Miami-Dade County on Monday

Gym goers will finally get a chance to return to their workout spots across Miami-Dade County on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started months ago - but those looking for sun on the beach will still have to wait.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced last Thursday virtual news conference that gyms and summer camps for children in the county would be reopening starting June 8, adding that social distancing guidelines set by the county, state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be followed, which would include requiring face masks to be worn when inside the gyms along with items such as towels not being provided at some locations.

The announcement came after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved most of the state into phase two of reopening - allowing for eased restrictions on locations such as restaurants and the reopening of bars, nightclubs and more in all counties except Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

Gyms will be able to operate at full capacity.

While South Florida will not be included in the initial reopening date, county mayors can still send a written request to the governor asking to be added. Gimenez says he is working with the state on reopening locations, saying he expects them to open "very soon."

Those looking to go to county beaches will have to wait until a nightly curfew is lifted by Gimenez – a curfew that was placed last week amid clashes between protesters and police over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The City of Miami Beach announced Friday that more businesses and facilities would be allowed to reopen as of Monday as long as they follow sanitary guidelines - including gyms, fitness studios, tattoo parlors, massage studios and summer camps that have all been given the green light to reopen.

Movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses and bowling alleys are also allowed to reopen if they submit a "COVID mitigation plan" to the city and county.

Standalone bars and nightclubs must remain closed and entertainment is not allowed, but bars or pubs that are licensed as public good service establishments are allowed to open to sell food and drinks.