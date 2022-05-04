Habitually Bad Driver Arrested for Road Rage Hit-and-Run in Broward

Tim Ray Geraci Jr. is accused of chasing, rear-ending, and forcing a fellow motorist off the road before repeatedly smashing their car with a baseball bat and then driving away.

Now the 40-year-old Davie man is facing 13 charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and driving with a suspended license.

He was already ruled a habitual traffic offender for previous driving infractions, records show.

BSO

Geraci was arrested Monday for riding a motorcycle without a license plate.

He told Broward Sheriff’s deputies the motorcycle belonged to a friend and he was just taking it to get a license tag despite not having a valid motorcycle license himself, the arrest report stated.

Investigators say they later linked him to an incident Feb. 19. Witnesses reported a road rage hit-and-run chase and crash before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Northeast Second Street in Dania Beach.

A man, woman and their two young children were in a Nissan Sentra that was cut off by a black Saturn Ion with a Texas license plate.

When the Nissan driver honked the horn, Saturn started following the Nissan and rear-ended it several times until the Nissan veered off the road and struck a fence near St. Maurice Catholic Church, the report stated.

The driver got out of the Saturn and struck the Nissan several times with a baseball bat damaging the bumper and trunk hood. As the Nissan drove off, the Saturn tried to rear-end the Nissan again.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a business that showed the two cars involved in the chase. A license plate reader linked the Texas tag to Geraci, revealing it was not registered to the Saturn.

The family of four in the Nissan later picked Geraci’s photograph out of a line up.

During questioning about the February case, detectives say Geraci admitted to being involved in the incident but said his Saturn was sideswiped.

He remained in the Broward County Jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $40,000, records show.