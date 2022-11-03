Haitian Ambassador Addresses Ongoing Crisis in Haiti

Gang violence has gripped Haiti and the political crisis continues to spiral.

The Ambassador of Haiti to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, calls the situation dire and alarming.

In late September, violent gangs seeking to overturn Haiti’s government staged a land blockade of the country’s main fuel supply point, blocking fuel from leaving the depot and thwarting the hopes of those seeking to leave the country by boat.

"I would say the firepower of the gangs are far superior than the firepower of the national police," Edmond said in an exclusive interview with NBC 6.

Edmond is urging the United States to help restore stability in the country but clarified the Haitian government isn't seeking a military intervention.

"It's a matter of international assistance, not to come and do the job for Haitian national police, rather to come and help the Haitian National Police," Edmond said. "Providing equipment, assistance, and training and help with any operation that could lead to quell the gangs."

The assassination of president Jovenel Moise in July 2021 left a power vacuum. The country is currently led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, but an election date for the presidency still hasn't been set.

"What we are working to do is get a national consensus with all stakeholders of society, parties of opposition, to make sure we come to an agreement where we can form the electoral council," Edmond said. "Everybody wants to be the leader, but refuse to go to elections."