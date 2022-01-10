Haitian Migrants Reportedly Rescued in Waters Off Key Largo

As many as 100 Haitian migrants was reportedly rescued early Monday morning in the waters off Key Largo.

Sources told NBC 6 News the boat was found around 3 a.m. in the area near the Ocean Reef Club. Officials have not confirmed if the boat had sunk or how it was discovered.

Officials from Monroe County, Miami-Dade County or the United States Coast Guard have not confirmed how many people were onboard the ship or how many people were treated.

