Haitian parolee family fears deportation as 3-year-old undergoes chemo in Miami

Haitians across South Florida, who are in America on an immigration parole program, have 30 days to leave the country.

One Miami family is hoping for a miracle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The kids are kind of very scared,” said one woman, who did not want to be identified.

She sponsored her brother, sister-in-law and their three children when they came from Port-au-Prince to Miami under the CHNV immigration program.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“They want to know like, ‘Tatie (auntie), are we going to really leave?' You cannot lie to children, they will always remember,” the woman said. “Just like I promised them, I would bring them here, and I did, so now I don’t want to give them false promises.”

CHNV deals specifically with immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The goal of the program was to deter illegal crossings and create a legal path into America for people from those countries.

Under the Biden Administration, some 500,000 people from those countries were paroled into America. The Trump Administration is terminating the program.

The Trump administration is set to eliminate an immigration program that once cleared the way for people from Haiti to come to America, legally. NBC6's Steve Litz reports

Adding to the family’s anxiety of going back to a war zone is a leukemia diagnosis for their youngest child. The 3-year-old is undergoing regular chemotherapy treatments at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

“He has to get chemo every week, and they said it is going to take like two years – he goes to Haiti and he is dead,” said the boy’s aunt.

President Donald Trump insists CHNV is not working and not benefiting America in any way.

Thousands of immigrants, many here in South Florida, are in the same situation, finding out last weekend they have 30 days to leave the country.

“Being able to give them this opportunity, just like somebody did for me, I was to do for them, so it just kind of made me very happy,” the woman said. “But now to see that they can go away, it is very stressful.”

The Trump Administration’s advice is that people here under CHNV parole should self-deport, then get on the list to come back to America legally.