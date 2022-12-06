Haitians in South Florida Celebrate TPS Extension

Haitians in South Florida celebrated Tuesday as the Biden administration announced it is extending temporary protected status for Haiti.

The announcement, made Monday, extends for Haiti for 18 months — from early February through August 2024. It also redesignates TPS to Haitians living here on or before Nov. 6, which means they will soon be able to apply for a temporary protected status allowing them to live and work in the U.S. legally.

The White House determined conditions in the Caribbean nation are too dangerous to force people to return. Haiti has seen more attacks by gangs growing more powerful since the assassination of the country’s president last year.

The country is also experiencing a cholera outbreak.

Family Action Network Movement applauding Biden Administration’s extension and redesignation of TPS for Haitians. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/xcU6s7Jp5O — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) December 6, 2022

The Family Action Network Movement — a non-profit that is dedicated to local and political justice for families — thanked the Biden administration for the move.

“I was so happy," said Loudia Jeormond. "I didn’t see how I could be deported to Haiti, and then when I get there, there would be no security for me and my children”

No one can apply at this time. It could be weeks, possibly months before instructions to apply are released.