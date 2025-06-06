Haitians, Venezuelans and Cubans of South Florida brace for impact of travel ban and restrictions

After the Trump administration announced its plan to implement new travel bans within the next few days, many South Florida families fear it could put long-awaited reunions and their futures on hold.

The order includes a full travel ban on nationals from 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Haiti, and the Republic of Congo — and partial restrictions on seven others, including Cuba and Venezuela.

"When you understand the reality of Haiti, the tragic situation that people in Haiti live in the moment," said Pierre Imbert of the Ayiti Community Trust.

Imbert says President Donald Trump’s decision to ban nationals from a dozen countries, including Haiti, will have a devastating impact on families.

In a video posted on social media, Trump pointed to Sunday’s terror attack in Colorado as one motivation for the ban. Egypt, the home country of the suspect in that attack, is not on the list.

In a statement, Congressman Carlos Gimenenez wrote the changes won’t affect permanent residents or valid visa holders, saying, "The new policy and set of restrictions will be reviewed on a case by case basis, allowing for business, family, medical and student visas…we simply cannot trust the vetting process conducted by hostile regimes that refuse to cooperate with our security and intelligence agencies."

Imbert says the ban penalizes Haitian people who he says have been abandoned by their own leaders.

"These are people that have been failed by their governments and yet cannot rely on the United States to pursue some form of survival," Imbert said.

In Miami’s Cuban community, many are concerned that family reunification plans will be stalled or even canceled.

For Keila Silva and her husband Rafael, this policy could mean that a family reunion years in the making might not happen at all.

There are exceptions to the ban, including permanent residents, valid visa holders, and those with dual citizenship. Also exempt are athletes traveling to the U.S. for major sporting events, such as the Olympics.