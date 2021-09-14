Haiti's Prosecutor Seeking to Charge Prime Minister in Death of Haitian President

For Yves Renaud, the last few months have been filled with unanswered questions and despair.

“When will we see justice in the murder of Haiti’s president?” Renaud asked.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“It’s nerve wracking,” he said. “People are in despair, people don’t know what to do. And they don’t have any trust in the prime minister.”

Renaud is a former broadcaster and political analyst for Haiti Online.

He says he is shocked Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, may have been involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

“Haiti is in turmoil,” he said. “Now we have political turmoil.”

That turmoil has been made worse now that Haiti’s chief prosecutor asked a judge to charge Henry in connection with the assassination and to bar him from leaving the country.

Officials say a main suspect in the case, Joseph Badio, allegedly called the prime minister twice hours after the killing.

The first call was at 4:03 am. The second call was at 4:20 am.

Both calls lasted a total of seven minutes.

The latest twist is another devastating blow to the country still reeling one month after an earthquake killed more than 2,000 people.

“It’s complicating everything because who is controlling the rescue effort in Haiti?” Renaud asked. “Who’s going to be the head for the reconstruction after the earthquake?”

Renaud says the political turmoil is only adding to the unrest already in the streets.

“You have all type of gangs killing people, kidnapping,” he said.

Renaud says getting justice for the assassination and bringing stability to Haiti should be an international effort.

“I think the United Nations should put its foot into this subject and find out how to help Haiti get justice for, find justice for the killing of its president,” he said.

The US sent a team of investigators to Haiti a few days after the assassination but did not send any military help.