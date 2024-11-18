Hallandale Beach man arrested after pregnant mother found murdered in home

A Hallandale Beach man is accused of killing a pregnant mother before attempting to kill himself, police said Sunday.

On Tuesday, Hallandale Beach Police discovered an unresponsive Victor Chavez Sr. and a dead woman, who was later identified as Delfina Perez Chilel, inside their home after the couple failed to pick up their two children from daycare.

Chilel was 20 weeks pregnant and had severe injuries when she was discovered, police said.

Chavez, who was lethargic and unresponsive, was transported to a hospital. Following his recovery, he confessed post-Miranda to the murders and attempted suicide, police said.

Relatives told police the parents had a history of domestic disputes and that they were concerned about Chavez's mental health and prior threats.

Family members established a GoFundMe to support Chilel's children.

"(Chilel) was part of our lives for a little over 41 years and already we feel lost without her and the smile she had for everyone that met her," her sister wrote. "I am left to raise her two beautiful children along with mine now. Their lives will not be easy. They are the true victims of this tragedy. I pray we as a family are enough and that we do right by them."

She said Chilel was a victim of domestic abuse and they wish to bring her sister back to Guatemala, her final resting place.

Chavez was charged with two counts of dangerous depraved murder without premeditation, a second-degree murder charge. He was ordered to be held in jail without bond while the defense requested a mental evaluation for him.