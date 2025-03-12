Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach woman arrested for offering unlicensed Botox injections: Police

Victoria Bronnikova, 53, was arrested Tuesday on charges of practicing medicine without a license, records showed

A Hallandale Beach woman was arrested after an undercover investigation revealed she was offering illegal Botox injections, authorities said.

Victoria Bronnikova, 53, was arrested Tuesday on charges of practicing medicine without a license, records showed.

Bronnikova was arrested after a joint investigation by Hallandale Beach Police and the Florida Department of Health.

According to an arrest report, Bronnikova advertised on Instagram under the name "Dr. Victoria," saying she has 13 years of experience with injections and offering Botox for the eyes, eyebrows and forehead for $225.

But authorities said Department of Health records show she's not a licensed doctor in Florida.

Bronnikova was arrested after she offered an undercover Department of Health investigator Botox injections without a prescription, authorities said.

"Receiving health care from unlicensed people is dangerous and could result in further injury, disease or even death," the Department of Health said in a statement.

The department also encouraged the public to use its website to verify people offering health or medical services are licensed.

