Hallandale High School in Hallandale Beach was evacuated Wednesday as police investigated a reported bomb threat on campus.

Information on the threat was not available. Hallandale Beach Police said all students, faculty and staff were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

There were no reported injuries.

Traffic in the area will be limited, and student pick-up will be delayed as officers secure the area and investigate.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.