Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Orlando Starting Friday

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, Universal Orlando will be thrilling and scaring visitors once again with Halloween Horror Nights beginning Friday night.

Running through October 31st, the tradition for many across the state and around the country will be unleashing legends, pop culture greats and haunting original stories in 10 haunted houses, five care zones and outrageous live entertainment at the park for the 30th year.

This year, guests will encounter houses and zones featuring Netflix’s critically acclaimed “The Haunting on Hill House” series, classics like Beetlejuice and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.

HHN will follow Universal Orlando’s guidelines on health and safety protocols, with all team members and performers required to wear face coverings during indoor events. A complete set of guidelines can be viewed by clicking here.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBC Universal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV NBC 6