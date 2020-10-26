Halloween in South Florida: How a Community Is Celebrating During a Pandemic

COVID-19 is stunting excitement around Halloween for some South Florida families. Trick-or-treating isn’t exactly the best way for children to social distance.

“As an over-cautious parent right now, I was concerned about how we were going to be able to make Halloween work for him,” Patricia Rabinovich said about her 11-year-old son Jacob.

Rabinovich and her son don’t have to decide between safety and fun. Their community, Mariner’s Cove, is planning a drive-by event that skips the door-knocking and goes straight to the candy.

“This was put together by somebody with a mask and gloves, and hasn’t been touched by anybody, this way it keeps everybody safe,” said Craig Tanner, holding up a bag of candy. He organized the event.

The board of their Mariner’s Cove community put together a contactless event, dropping off goody bags for all households, filled with toys ad candy.



“Keep the kids safe, keep the neighbors safe. I just didn't want a situation where kids were going up to knock on doors and there’s nobody there because they’re afraid to answer their door right now,” Tanner said.

The kids can walk around the block showing off their costumes from afar.

Other homeowners are going above and beyond, even building their own chutes to make sure trick-or-treating is safe. The devices allow them to deliver candy from more than six feet away.

Need ideas to make your Halloween festive in spite of the pandemic? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shared her best tips with us, including ways to have fun with your food, throw a virtual party or play games outside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourages high risk activities like attending crowded costume parties or indoor haunted houses. One-way trick-or-treating, like what’s happening in Coral Springs, is less risky. No matter what, you should wear a proper face covering.



“Families should ensure kids are wearing masks to protect them from transmission of the virus,” said Terry Adirim, from the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine.

For 11 year old Jacob, Halloween can be different and fun.



“I feel like it’s exciting and new. I like to try new things and I’m hoping for the best,” said Jacob Rabinovich.

For more information on what the CDC suggests to stay safe on Halloween, click here.