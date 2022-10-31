Halloween Revelers Have a Wicked Time on Lincoln Road

Lift your spirits — you're in for a treat if you spend Halloween on Lincoln Road!

It was packed Monday with people "creeping" it real — including the ruler of Wonderland.

“I’m the Queen of Hearts, I like red roses, and I’m very mean," she said.

Michael Myers didn't speak to NBC 6 but gave a thumbs up. He was having a good time.

Others were eating, drinking and just people-watching.

Sophia Selma and her daughter said their costumes were eerie-sistible.

“Every day is a party for me. One, because I live in Miami, two, because I have her," Selma said.

If you look in every corner of Lincoln Road, you may have seen ghosts and goblins. We even spotted Marie Antoinette and Mr. Vampire together.

“I used to live in Miami for 20 years and this was our thing. This is what you do. So I said, either he will be traumatized for life or he will have the time of his life. So we will see what happens," said Marie Antoinette.

Mr. Vampire said so far he was enjoying himself.

"Having a lot of fun! I am looking for some blood," he said.

