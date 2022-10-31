Halloween

Halloween Revelers Have a Wicked Time on Lincoln Road

By Jessica Vallejo

Lift your spirits — you're in for a treat if you spend Halloween on Lincoln Road!

It was packed Monday with people "creeping" it real — including the ruler of Wonderland.

“I’m the Queen of Hearts, I like red roses, and I’m very mean," she said.

 Michael Myers didn't speak to NBC 6 but gave a thumbs up. He was having a good time. 

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Halloween 6 hours ago

What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween? They Can Be Composted, Donated to Farms, and Even Fed to Wildlife

Halloween 7 hours ago

See Some of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022

Others were eating, drinking and just people-watching. 

Sophia Selma and her daughter said their costumes were eerie-sistible.

“Every day is a party for me. One, because I live in Miami, two, because I have her," Selma said.

If you look in every corner of Lincoln Road, you may have seen ghosts and goblins. We even spotted Marie Antoinette and Mr. Vampire together.

“I used to live in Miami for 20 years and this was our thing. This is what you do. So I said, either he will be traumatized for life or he will have the time of his life. So we will see what happens," said Marie Antoinette. 

Mr. Vampire said so far he was enjoying himself. 

 "Having a lot of fun! I am looking for some blood," he said.

NBC 6's Jessica Vallejo tours the spook-tacular home of anchor Kris Anderson, who has decked out his Plantation residence for decorations he's collected for over 15 years.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenMiami Beachlincoln road
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us