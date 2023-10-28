Halloween weekend events across South Florida

Halloween is almost here and there are a ton of events in the works across South Florida.

Whether it's a night out with friends or fun for the whole family -- NBC6 has compiled a list of some Halloween weekend highlights.

There are several haunted houses and events that encourage costumes.

Nightmare Village

Fort Lauderdale's Xtreme Action Park presents two new haunted houses inside its Nightmare Village.

Guests can visit The Seventh Gate and Carnival of Carnage where they'll encounter spooky strangers like killer clowns and zombies.

While the adults enjoy the scarier spots, kids can visit the haunted houses -- only on Saturday, October 28th -- as Xtreme Action Park temporarily converts them into kid-friendly attractions from noon to 3:00 p.m.

This experience is suited for ages 6 and up, according to Xtreme Action Park.

Passes are available on its website.

Zoo Boo

Zoo Miami is presenting Zoo Boo on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Families with kids 12 and under will enjoy several activities like trick-or-treating, costume contests, meeting special characters and Halloween craft workshops.

Visitors could even get a chance to see wild animals celebrate their own version of Halloween, according to Zoo Miami.

Tickets start at $22.95 for anyone 13 and older -- and $18.95 for children ages 3 to 12.

Pirates of the Wharf

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is hosting a costume party on Saturday, October 28th -- called the Pirates of the Wharf.

The event kicks off at noon and runs until late, according to The Wharf FTL.

There will also be a costume contest and the winner gets a $500 bar tab.

Howl-o-ween Pawty

For those looking for a Halloween gathering for their four-legged friend -- the Wharf also has you covered.

On Sunday, October 29th, the Wharf presents its Howl-o-ween Pawty, where you can bring your furry friend to a festive doggie meetup.

There will a pet costume contest at 3:00 p.m. and the winner gets a mojito pitcher.

The Wharf says the event will also include pop-up vendors, raffles and run until late in the night.

You can RSVP for any of the Wharf's events -- on its website.

Spookysburg Miami: Goosebumps Halloween Market

Smorgasburg Miami is transforming into Spookysburg Miami for the weekend -- as it puts on the Goosebumps Halloween Market both Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be ceramics, face painting and spooky vendor specials throughout the weekend at Smorgasburg's Wynwood location at 2600 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

There will also be costume contests for both pups and kids with prizes up for grabs.

Smorgasburg Miami's annual dog costume contest takes place on Sunday.

Plantation family hosts haunted house

A family in Plantation has transformed their home into a haunted house this Halloween.

Homeowner Dan Bergman says it's mostly for fun, but they're also teaming up with South Plantation High School's Key Club to raise funds.

Bergman also says many of the decorations were made by the family themselves, to add some extra flair to the experience.

The house, located at 1821 Southwest 55th Avenue, is open to the public starting Saturday, October 28th until the 31st -- Halloween Tuesday.

Mall-O-Ween

There is a free family-friendly Halloween event happening at Broward Mall on Saturday afternoon, called Mall-O-Ween.

The indoor event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m..

Families can come dressed up to the JCPenney wing of the mall to enjoy some trick-or-treating, live dinosaurs as well as arts and crafts.

There will be a kids' costume contest from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with several categories including most original and most spooky.

There is also a category for best group costume, which includes all age groups.

Howl-O-Ween Family Fest

The Howl-O-Ween Family Fest, presented by Nicklaus Children's Hospital, kicks off at noon on Saturday.

It will take place outdoors at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens located along Southwest 145th Terrace in Pembroke Pines.

The free event will include games and family activities including both family and pet costume contests.

Pre-registration is required for the costume contest, which begins at 2:30 p.m.