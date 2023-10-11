Hamas terror attack and Israeli response a teaching moment for South Florida students

The teacher stands in front of the class, a map of the Middle East behind him, zoomed in on Gaza and southwestern Israel.

"It was a massacre, that’s what it was, it was indiscriminate shooting of innocent people,” David Reese told his students.

Of course, he was describing the barbaric Hamas terror attacks. The public sees the videos and reads the news and it’s like watching history unfolding in real time, so Reese brought the discussion into his classroom.

"I'm heartbroken, I mean it's gut wrenching, I don't think we’ve ever seen anything like what we’re seeing in the news right now," Reese said. “And yes, I thought that it’s a teaching moment, it’s an important teaching moment, particularly in a class where we’re taking about the Holocaust."

The students in his honors world literature and Holocaust studies course see the parallels.

"The genocide doesn’t seem as systematic as it was to the Holocaust but it is as inhumane,” said senior Izzy Lieberperson.

NBC6 asked a student if she felt like she was bearing witness to what’s happening in Israel and Gaza.

“Of course I am, especially since antisemitism is still among us,” said junior Heather Mirmelli.

“I think there’s an impact when you’re talking about something very topical, of the moment, and this is certainly a time to talk about things that are topical, so yes, I think it is a form of bearing witness,” Reese said.

He’s also teaching the students to be smart consumers of news, to avoid conspiracy theories on social media, and the discussions are having an impact.

“I feel like it makes me a lot more educated and aware,” said junior Amanda Esteves.

Classmate Laureana Vallejo agreed, saying, “It’s very barbarian and I think everything that’s going on right now, it’s very sad.”

The kids are learning the difference between terrorists and the general population, as Reese points out it’s unfair to blame all Palestinians for the actions of a few.

“A group of people committing atrocities doesn’t represent an entire group, and that connection is always important,” said junior Geoffrey Green.

Some said they had trouble comprehending the enormity of the evil, of armed men slaughtering entire families in their homes.

“It’s really hard to process the information of it,” said junior Raquel Darwich.

Reese also warned his students to expect many more civilian casualties in Gaza as Israel fights back against Hamas.

“A lot of people that are gonna be involved here are gonna be folks that Hamas pretends to protect,” Reese said to the classroom.

His students learned that Hamas was declared a terrorist organization by the United States many years ago, and Reese points out Hamas seems more interested in killing Israelis than in providing a decent place to live for the civilians under their control in Gaza.