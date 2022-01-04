Hammocks Residents Denied Entry to Vote in Community Association Elections

Tense moments were on display Monday night outside the Hammocks Community Association office in southwest Miami-Dade. Police were called out to help control the crowd as hundreds of people who waited to vote in board elections were turned away.

“It’s overwhelming, its incredible how they get away with this,” said Nicolas Padron, who said he waited two hours in line to vote before being turned away.

Confusion over whether votes could be cast in person or on social media brought people out to make sure their voices were heard - and people got angry when they were ignored.

At one point, Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo spoke with security about trying to get inside herself to monitor the vote count, but even she wasn’t allowed in.

Ana Danton, who is a running for a spot on the board of directors, said she also was denied a chance to cast a ballot.

“We want to replace that board, that’s the only thing we want to do,” she said. “We don’t like the decisions and they’ve supported someone who was arrested. We don’t want them.”

Danton is referring to former association board president Marglli Gallego, who got arrested last year and was charged with theft and fraud.

By 9:30 p.m., the crowd had dispersed. But they’re hoping with the Taddeo’s help, they will get another chance to vote.

NBC 6 reached out to the association to try and get a statement from the board, but a man who picked up the phone had no comment.