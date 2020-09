A hand sanitizer distributed by a Coral Gables company has been added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's do-not-use list.

490 milliliter bottles of AAA Advanced hand sanitizer with an expiration date of April 20, 2022 have been recalled by AGR Trading.

Methanol was reportedly found inside the sanitizer. The bottles can be returned to the store for a full refund.

For questions about the product or the recall, call AGR trading at (305) 302-8416.