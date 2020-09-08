Florida

Handcuffed Man Drowns After Jumping Into Pinellas County Bay: Police

An officer was escorting Donnie Brownlow to a van that would bring him to jail when he made a run for it, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said

WFLA-TV / Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A handcuffed Florida man died after bolting from police custody and jumping into Boca Ciega Bay, where he drowned, authorities said.

Treasure Island police arrested Donnie Brownlow Jr., 33, after responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was in custody on charges of domestic battery, obstruction, felony driving while license suspended and violation of probation.

An officer was escorting Brownlow to a van that would bring him to jail when he made a run for it, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Local

Fort Lauderdale Sep 6

Police Searching for Man Accused of Attempted Sexual Battery at Fort Lauderdale Massage Parlor

Coral Gables 21 hours ago

Hand Sanitizer Distributed by Coral Gables Company Recalled

Paramedics from the Treasure Island Fire Department pulled Brownlow from the water and performed CPR. Brownlow was brought to the Palms of Pasadena Hospital, where he died around 9:40 p.m.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaPinellas Countyboca ciega
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us