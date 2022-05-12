Happy Birthday, Julian! Sunrise Resident Turns 106

Sunrise resident Julian Dorsky turned 106 on Thursday, and he says his secret for a long life is the good life with his family.

"It's one of the greatest treasures of being 106. I get my family together," he said.

Some of Julian's family flew in from Massachusetts and California for the special day.

Julian has three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His daughter Carole Karlin lives near him in Sunrise.

"He reads the New York Times every day and he's constantly calling me to get books for him," Karlin said. "He likes to own the books, so I have to order them for him, and he gives me a list just about every week."

Julian is from Coney Island, New York, and worked as a chemist and researcher. He graduated from Penn State and Purdue University with a Ph.D. by the time he was 22 years old.

"In my high school days for my science care classes, I became interested in chemistry," he said.

Julian lives alone in his own apartment and has several caregivers.

"He said he surprises himself every morning he gets up. Yes, and he's not confused, he's in his right mind, he doesn't repeat himself, he's doing very well," Caregiver Lynn Ferguson said.

On Thursday, his care team at HCA Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac organized a birthday surprise for Julian.