Happy Birthday, Silvia! Westchester Woman Turns 104

Thursday marked a South Florida woman's 104th year on earth.

Silvia Armenteros was very happy celebrating her birthday with family, friends and staff at the Florida PACE Center in Westchester.

"This morning when I picked her up, she said we're going to do this again next year, so she's already ready and she thinks that she's going to live to 110, and I don't doubt it," said her son, George Gonzalez.

Silvia's doctors agree, saying Silvia gets support from her son and two grandchildren.

"The family support is very important at that age," Dr. Alejandro Suanes said.

Silvia came to the United States from Cuba in 1959. She lived in New York and New Jersey working as a housekeeper.

During that time, she helped raise a bunch of kids from the families she worked for and some were there to celebrate with her.

Silvia even had COVID-19 two months ago, and the staff was surprised to see her get better in just a matter of weeks.

She lives in an assisted living facility nearby and comes to the PACE center for activities and for exercise.