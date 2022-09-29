Hard-Hit Fort Myers Begins Post-Hurricane Ian Recovery

The wrath of Hurricane Ian has left an open wound on Southwest Florida, and it will take time to heal as search and rescue efforts uncover more devastation and death.

Around 700 people between Lee and Charlotte counties were rescued after the storm hit, officials said.

"We had a couple thousand plus calls that were holding," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "What did we do? The second we could, we were out there answering those calls with teams."

But the sheriff fears hundreds have been killed.

As of Thursday evening, officials confirmed at least 10 deaths across three counties.

Those who survived the storm while hunkered down in their boats and homes agree that Hurricane Ian topped any of the other storms.

"The surge coming up, pulling his nose," said Sydney Cleaves, who rode out the storm in a boat. "We thought for sure he was going to sink."

"This one went all night, and it was nasty," said Rodney McDonald, who also rode out the storm in a boat.

On Thursday, locals gathered at one of the only businesses open in devastated Fort Myers.

"It's hard to find food on a day like this," said Vasil Babamov, the owner of First Street Restaurant.

Residents were grateful, but looking at the long cleanup ahead.

"Sometimes when this happens, it really brings people together in a great way," resident Kevin Dolehide said.

Lee County officials said there have been so many calls for welfare checks. Calls are being dropped, so officials are asking the public for their patience.

More search and rescue crews are on their way and are expected to be deployed Friday.