Hard Rock Stadium Testing Site Reopening Thursday With Positive Cases Rising

Residents needing a COVID test will be able to return to Hard Rock Stadium starting Thursday after severe flooding from Tropical Storm Eta forced its closure for several days.

The Miami Gardens site closed this past weekend ahead of the storm and was kept closed due to the rainfall, forcing sites such as Tropical Park to see additional crowds of people needing tests.

The reopening comes as positive cases are on the rise in several states, including Florida, as the United States set a single day record for cases on Wednesday.

Doctors warn of a third wave of cases during the coming weeks and into the holidays.

“Now as predicted, we’re seeing a very significant rise throughout the country,” said Dr. Aileen Marty from FIU. “I don’t think that this nation has taken this virus to the level of seriousness that we need to conquer the virus.”

Drug companies are making headway in the search for a cure, with Eli Lilly getting emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its new antibody testing while the FDA is looking into using nursing homes, outpatient clinics and pop-up facilities to administer the tests.

“It's a relatively short infusion, but then patients will need to be monitored for about an hour after the infusion,” said CEO David Ricks.

The Hard Rock Stadium site will reopen at 9 a.m. with three different testing options.