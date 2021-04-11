Hard Rock Stadium To Become No Appointment Vaccine Site, Expanding Hours Beginning Monday

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced that starting on Monday, Hard Rock Stadium will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to Florida residents without the need of an appointment.

He also announced that the stadium will be expanding its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

"This is the first site in South Florida with the expanded hours, so we're here to serve anybody that wants the Pfizer vaccine," said Jachles. "This is going to be a big opportunity for people that may be through work schedules or family schedules that haven't been able to get the vaccine to now take advantage of that and get inoculated."

While there's no appointment required, Jachles urged eligible Florida residents to use the vaccination portal to preregister for the vaccine before arriving for their shot to cut down wait times.

According to Jachles, the plan is to administer 3000 first dose Pfizer vaccines and 2000 second dose Pfizer vaccines every day.

Hard Rock Stadium will also be inoculating 16 and 17-year-olds because the vaccine has been approved for that age group.

Teens must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must have a birth certificate or legal documentation for identification and proof that the person is the parent or legal guardian.