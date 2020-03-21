Hard Rock Stadium to Open COVID-19 Testing Site

Hard Rock Stadium will be the new site for drive-thru coronavirus testing starting Monday morning, officials say.

According to Miami-Dade County, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will be available for people who 65 or older, as well as first responders.

First responders are not symptomatic can receive the test, but those that are 65 or older must show symptoms of COVID-19.

Test results will take 48 to 72 hours, officials say.

On Saturday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said the testing site would be set up by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and National Guard.

The state's new total rose to 763, including 706 Florida residents and 57 non-Florida residents, according to new findings from the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade reached 169 cases, surpassing Broward which sits 164.