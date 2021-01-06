Hard Rock Stadium's Covid Testing Site Converting to Vaccination Site

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is converting its state-run COVID-19 testing operation into a vaccination site.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office confirmed to the Miami Herald that the home of the Miami Dolphins will be the first testing site in the state to be converted.

DeSantis has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the stadium to announce the move.

The vaccinations will initially be available to seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers.

DeSantis said earlier this week that multiple state-run testing sites could soon be converted to vaccination sites, including Marlins Park and another site in Miami-Dade, with the assistance of Jackson Health System.

Jakcson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya said Tuesday that it's possible 10,000 vaccine doses could be administered at the sites per week.

The state has received more than 960,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both vaccines require two doses — an initial inoculation and a booster shot weeks later.

About 83% of those who have died from the disease in Florida have been older than 65. Florida has one of the nation’s oldest populations.

During news conferences Monday, DeSantis warned hospitals against stockpiling vaccines and urged them to work more quickly to vaccinate elderly Floridians.

On Tuesday, DeSantis said the supermarket chain Publix will start giving vaccinations to people 65 and over later this week in three central Florida counties.