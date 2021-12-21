Harry Styles Concert in Miami Beach Canceled Due to COVID-19, Omicron Concerns

Harry Styles will no longer be heading to Miami Beach to perform at the Capital One Beach Bash, a free concert that precedes the Orange Bowl in South Beach.

The concert, slated for December 30 at Lummus Park, was canceled due to rising concerns over COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

“Due to increasing logistical and production challenges related to the pandemic and after consultation with the artists and their production teams, we have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the Capital One Beach Bash originally scheduled for December 30, 2021 on South Beach at Lummus Park,” Capital One said Monday.

Styles was scheduled to headline the event, with Khalid set to join him onstage.

The concert reportedly required guests to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to showtime.

The college football playoff game is still scheduled for December 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium and appears to be going on as planned.

The Capital One Beach Bash is the latest in a string of events to be canceled amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

The iHeartRadio y100 Jingle Ball concert was also canceled due to a rising number of cases.